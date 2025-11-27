Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CVX opened at $149.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.58.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

