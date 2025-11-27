Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,805 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after buying an additional 4,133,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.9%

AMD stock opened at $214.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $348.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Melius Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

