J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,198 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 135.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total value of $2,756,919.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,956,981.60. This trade represents a 16.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,570 shares of company stock worth $30,382,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $593.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

