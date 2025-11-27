State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $202.96 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $202,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in McDonald’s by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,829,000 after buying an additional 91,313 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $312.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.15. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $222.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Mizuho raised shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,832.16. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,463 shares of company stock worth $10,549,351. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald's

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

