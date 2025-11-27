Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 162,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 71,256 shares.The stock last traded at $14.96 and had previously closed at $15.1450.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.99%.The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

