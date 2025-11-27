Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 29,346 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 176,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 663,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,076,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE VZ opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $33.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

