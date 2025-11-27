BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.10, but opened at $29.89. BitMine Immersion Technologies shares last traded at $30.2560, with a volume of 11,134,495 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BMNR. Zacks Research raised BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $90.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Stock Up 9.8%

BitMine Immersion Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a PE ratio of -72.13.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 4.0%.

Institutional Trading of BitMine Immersion Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About BitMine Immersion Technologies

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Further Reading

