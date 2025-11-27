Korea Investment CORP Sells 142,652 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,827,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,652 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $168,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $1,369,000. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in AT&T by 42.9% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 977,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 293,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in AT&T by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,199,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price target on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Down 0.0%

AT&T stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

