GM Advisory Group LLC Acquires 792 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,105.45 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,111.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $876.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $794.85.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.50.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

