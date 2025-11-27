Korea Investment CORP Buys 405,039 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,039 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $135,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 93,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 87.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 91,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,055 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.8% during the second quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $33.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.