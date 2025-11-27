Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,884.14. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 227,850 shares of company stock worth $58,874,814 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.62.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0%

Alphabet stock opened at $320.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $328.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

