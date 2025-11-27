Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.30. Edenred shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 470 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edenred presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edenred
Edenred Price Performance
About Edenred
Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edenred
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Amazon Enters Correction Zone—Time to Panic, or to Load Up?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Tesla Just Got Called a “Must Own” Stock—Here’s Why
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.