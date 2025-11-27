Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$32.02 and last traded at C$32.01, with a volume of 9218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.80.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.67.

Get Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio alerts:

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Company Profile

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (the ETF) seeks to provide a combination of income and moderate long-term capital growth. Fund investing in equity and fixed income securities. The ETF may do so either directly or indirectly through investment in one or more exchange traded funds managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc (the Manager) or an affiliate or certain other investment funds (Underlying Funds).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.