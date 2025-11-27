GM Advisory Group LLC Buys 505 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,756 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tesla by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “negative” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.03.

TSLA stock opened at $426.58 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

