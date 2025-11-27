Stevens Capital Partners Makes New $429,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,686,000. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 78.7% during the second quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.61.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $397.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.96 and its 200-day moving average is $304.36. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $399.87.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
