Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Decreased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,118.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 167,407 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Broadcom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.61.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $397.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $399.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

