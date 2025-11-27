United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 67,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 186,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,898 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

In other news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. This trade represents a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

