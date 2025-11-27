Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $230.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

