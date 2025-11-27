Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 386,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $240.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.60 and a 200-day moving average of $278.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.37 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

