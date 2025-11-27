Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Director Kenneth Grossman Purchases 59,563 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Grossman purchased 59,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $65,519.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 271,603 shares in the company, valued at $298,763.30. This represents a 28.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 5.0%

BRN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,281. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.32. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

