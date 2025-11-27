Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Director Kenneth Grossman Purchases 59,563 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Grossman purchased 59,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $65,519.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 271,603 shares in the company, valued at $298,763.30. This represents a 28.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Barnwell Industries Trading Down 5.0%
BRN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,281. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.32. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
