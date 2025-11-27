First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Director Robert Field Acquires 3,000 Shares

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) Director Robert Field purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The trade was a 75.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Us Bancsh Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ FUSB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.44. First Us Bancsh has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 8.98%.

First Us Bancsh Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Us Bancsh

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. First Us Bancsh’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Us Bancsh by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in First Us Bancsh by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 377,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Us Bancsh by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Us Bancsh in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About First Us Bancsh

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

