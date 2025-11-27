Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) CEO Gregory Haskell Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Haskell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,271.10. The trade was a 1.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Innventure Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of INV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 2,597,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,652. Innventure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $324.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. Innventure had a negative net margin of 18,877.40% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.

Institutional Trading of Innventure

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new position in Innventure during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innventure in the second quarter valued at $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Innventure by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innventure during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Innventure Company Profile

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

