Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Insider Dongfang Liu Sells 10,000 Shares

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) insider Dongfang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. This represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dongfang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Dongfang Liu sold 15,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $76,500.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Dongfang Liu sold 15,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $71,400.00.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:NUVB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 6,971,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,938,983. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 813.07%.The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $10.00 target price on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 29.2% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

