Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $624.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $616.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $634.13. The firm has a market cap of $777.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

