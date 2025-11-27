Garner Asset Management Corp Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Correct Capital Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 110,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,047.06. The trade was a 47.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $572.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $596.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.32.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

