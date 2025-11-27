Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Zscaler updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.890-0.900 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $251.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.21. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -969.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zscaler from $351.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,441,490. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 19.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

