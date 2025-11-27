Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 7,935 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,848,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,015,000 after buying an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 88.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,232,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,020,000 after acquiring an additional 579,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 25.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,846,000 after acquiring an additional 185,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 904,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,525,000 after purchasing an additional 125,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $716,894.64. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 61,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,577.42. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $498,389.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 158,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,439.04. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,227 shares of company stock worth $2,875,131. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Ambarella Stock Down 18.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

