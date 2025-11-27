Chevron Corporation $CVX Position Boosted by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8%

Chevron stock opened at $149.72 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $301.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.58.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

