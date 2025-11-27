Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.54.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $214.24 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

