Maia Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $149.72 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.58.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

