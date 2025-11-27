Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) CEO Louis Pinkham Sells 35,935 Shares

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) CEO Louis Pinkham sold 35,935 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $5,253,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 103,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,904.40. The trade was a 25.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $145.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.77.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth $22,716,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 629.9% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RRX shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

