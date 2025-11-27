811 Shares in Amgen Inc. $AMGN Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 811 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $400.00 price objective on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.74.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $344.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $345.84. The firm has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 73.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

