Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,925,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $272,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $748,600.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,525.88. This trade represents a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This trade represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $300.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

