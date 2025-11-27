Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 15.8% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 89,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 264.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 169,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 122,772 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

