Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.91. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $144.09 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,692 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

