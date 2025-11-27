The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, BWM Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4%

HD opened at $356.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $354.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $436.36.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Home Depot from $391.00 to $353.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. KGI Securities lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.60.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

