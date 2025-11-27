Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Cfra Research raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE WFC opened at $85.61 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $268.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

