Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) CTO Ali Dasdan Sells 5,666 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 520,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,220. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ali Dasdan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $165,390.54.

On Monday, September 8th, Ali Dasdan sold 12,812 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $384,360.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dropbox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,613,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,140 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,544,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,202,000 after acquiring an additional 157,148 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,806,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,625,000 after purchasing an additional 144,347 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,095,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,867 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,950,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,802,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

