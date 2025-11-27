Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) CTO Ali Dasdan Sells 5,666 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 520,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,220. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ali Dasdan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $165,390.54.
- On Monday, September 8th, Ali Dasdan sold 12,812 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $384,360.00.
Dropbox Stock Performance
DBX opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $33.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,613,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,140 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,544,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,202,000 after acquiring an additional 157,148 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,806,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,625,000 after purchasing an additional 144,347 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,095,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,867 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,950,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,802,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
