Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Ellen Rosenberg Sells 23,621 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 23,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 507,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,077,100. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ellen Rosenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Ellen Rosenberg sold 36,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 450.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 472.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 499.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

