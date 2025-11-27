Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Ellen Rosenberg Sells 23,621 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 23,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 507,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,077,100. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ellen Rosenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 25th, Ellen Rosenberg sold 36,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 0.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 450.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 472.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 499.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
