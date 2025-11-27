Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Director Roxanne Oulman Sells 1,800 Shares

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $277,956.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,524.46. This trade represents a 31.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WDC stock opened at $157.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.50. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $178.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,196,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,045,000 after buying an additional 186,030 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,317,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,535,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $354,247,000 after acquiring an additional 431,419 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Western Digital by 130.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,337,000 after buying an additional 2,842,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Digital from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.16.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

