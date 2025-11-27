Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Insider Jeremy Hayden Sells 44,850 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Hayden sold 44,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $362,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,247.20. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $443.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.47. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 8.93.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 99.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 70.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 32.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Featured Articles

