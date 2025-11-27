InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director John Kritzmacher Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) Director John Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.62, for a total transaction of $433,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,345.30. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $359.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.58 and a 52 week high of $412.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.96.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.50.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

