Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Booking by 6.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 578,824.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,675,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,911.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,144.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,395.09.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,007.69, for a total value of $2,003,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,922,265.19. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 target price (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,141.52.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

