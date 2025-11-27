Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Holdings Lifted by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,198,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $248,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

