Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,089 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 706,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $102,556,000 after buying an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $249.97 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $252.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.42 and a 200-day moving average of $191.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

