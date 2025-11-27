OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up 3.0% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,516,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $574.23 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $500.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.