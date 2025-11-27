Analysts Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target at $25.11

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.5714.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KURA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th.

In related news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $173,122.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 225,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,575.72. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $50,746.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 130,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,273.26. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,675 shares of company stock worth $1,196,657. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 392.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 127.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.35. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. Kura Oncology had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 208.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

