Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $11.50

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.7143.

PAGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $937.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.30 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.00%. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 10.85%.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 61.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

