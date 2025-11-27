Brokerages Set Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $10.14

Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.1438.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cemex from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.10 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cemex by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cemex by 256.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Cemex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Cemex during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cemex has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.73 million. Cemex had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cemex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.0224 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

