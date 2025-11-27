Comparing Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) & Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Star Group and Hayward, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hayward 0 4 1 1 2.50

Hayward has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Hayward’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hayward is more favorable than Star Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.78 billion 0.23 $35.22 million $1.32 9.13 Hayward $1.05 billion 3.42 $118.65 million $0.62 26.74

This table compares Star Group and Hayward”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hayward has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Group. Star Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hayward, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and Hayward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 3.77% 21.24% 6.79% Hayward 12.54% 11.24% 5.49%

Volatility and Risk

Star Group has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hayward has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Hayward shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hayward beats Star Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 26,600 customers. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions. It sells its products through specialty distributors, retailers, and buying groups. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

